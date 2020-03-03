VERSAILLES — Alvira E. "Vera" Marchal, age 91, of Versailles, passed away at 1:13 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Vera was born Feb. 21, 1929, in Cassella, to the late Frank and Roslina (Bergman) Kramer.

Vera is survived by her children, Dave and Carol Marchal, of Celina, Ron and Betty Marchal, of Burkettsville, Keith and Ann Marchal, of Versailles, Julia and Melvin "Calvin" Wuebker, of Cassella, Mark and Elaine Marcha,l of North Star, Doris and Tom Phlipot, of Versailles, and Ed and Eileen Marchal, of North Star; 22 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and two expected; sisters and brother-in-law, Esther Marchal, of Minster, and Ginny and Ernie Poeppelman, of Yorkshire; brothers and sisters-in-law, LeRoy and Doris Kramer, of Fort Loramie and Rich and Doris Kramer, of Fort Loramie; sister-in-law, Verene Kramer, of Osgood; in-laws, Thelma Barhorst, of Fort Loramie, and Jim and Eileen Marchal, of Urbana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Vera was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Marchal on March 29, 2018, whom she married Sept. 16, 1950; grandchildren, Kevin Marchal, Donald Marchal, Allan Marchal and Michael Marchal; brothers and sisters-in-law, Urban and Mary Kramer, Alfred and Mary Alice Kramer and Victor Kramer; sister and brothers-in-law, Irma Grilliot-Fleck, Clete Grilliot and John Fleck; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leo and Emma (Treon) Marchal; and in-laws, Francis "Jerry" and Bertha Marchal, Norman Marchal, Mary and Joe Francis, Cordelia Knob-Wattercutter, Roger Knob, Robert Wattercutter, Dorothy and Richard Hatcher, Harold Barhorst and Donna Partington.

Vera was a homemaker. Vera was a 1947 graduate of Versailles High School. She was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles and a former member of the Daughters of Isabella. Vera was an avid quilter. She sewed blankets with the Mission Sewing Ladies that was donated to charities worldwide and made homemade rosaries for charities worldwide.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with the Rev. Jim Duell celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Thursday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Darke County or the Versailles EMS.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.