MAPLEWOOD – Amy Wildermuth, 61, of Maplewood, passed away peacefully at 1:03 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home following a long battle with breast cancer.

She was born on July 1, 1958, in Minot, North Dakota, a daughter of the late Rayman and Lucille (Busek) Moffitt.

On June 28, 1985, Amy married Michael Wildermuth at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, and he survives in Maplewood, along with their son, Stephen (Angelica) Wildermuth, of Maplewood; a granddaughter, Camila Wildermuth; two sisters, Mary Joanne Johnson, of Minot, North Dakota, and Beverly (Ted) Drader, of Sheridan, Oregon; a brother, Bruce (Tammy) Moffitt, of Fargo, North Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Amy was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Dan Johnson.

Amy served her country in the United States Air Force from 1982 to 1986, and was a proud member of the Presidential Support Group at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. She worked as a transcriptionist and IT manager at the Orthopedic Institute of Ohio in Lima for 21 years. Amy was also a yoga instructor who enjoyed traveling and most especially spending time with her granddaughter.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 214 W. Pike St., Jackson Center.

Chaplain Angela Barfield will officiate a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Amy's memory, to Wilson Hospice, 1083 Fairington Road, Sidney, OH 45365, or to the Anna Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 201, Anna, OH 45302.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center, and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.