ST. MARYS – Andrea Kay Knapp, age 75, of St. Marys, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 3:33 a.m. at her home.

She was born on Nov. 28, 1944, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ervin C. and Carol L. (Mann) Blakeley.

On Feb. 24, 1963, Andrea married John Douglas Knapp, who survives along with three daughters, Kimberly (Jon) Blackburn, of Lakeview, Lora (Dale) Fogt, of Jackson Center, and Carol (Larry) Ferguson, of Anna, six grandchildren and twin great-granddaughters.

Mrs. Knapp was a homemaker and a 1962 graduate of Sidney High School.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pearl Cemetery in Swanders.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed to the Knapp family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.