SIDNEY — Andrea Leann Sharp, age 27 of Sidney, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 19, 2019.

She was born March 8, 1992, in Ashland, Kentucky, to the late Donald Sharp and surviving mother, Marilyn Withrow Sharp, of Sidney and stepfather, James Knief.

Andrea is survived by children, Ariauna Sharp, of Sidney, Autumn Bunnel, of Sidney, and Avryonna Sharp, of Jackson Center; sister, Dedrah Lamb, of Jackson Center; brothers, Donald Dwayne Sharp, of Sidney, and Timothy (Trisha) Lamb, of Sidney; grandparents, Gary (Wilma) Withrow, of Pomeroy, Rose Dearing, of Pomeroy, and Irene Sharp, of Pineville, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by grandparent Bill Sharp.

Andrea attended Sidney High School. She loved going driving in her car, music of all types, and loved to dance. Her favorite pastime was spending time with family, friends, and especially her children. Andrea will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Services will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Robert Warnick officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

In lieu of flowers, the Sharp family asks that donations be made to the family to assist with funeral costs.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.