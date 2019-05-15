PIQUA — The Rev. Angelo C. Caserta, age 100, of Piqua, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Sunday, May 12, 2019, at 8 a.m. in his residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday May 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua, Ohio.

Visitation will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 S. Downing St., Piqua, Ohio, from 1 to 9 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019. A silent prayer vigil will be held throughout the night from 9 p.m. to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, Ohio.