Angelo Caserta (1918 - 2019)
Service Information
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
646 W. High St.
Piqua, OH
45356
(937)-773-1647
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
310 S. Downing St.
Piqua, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
310 S. Downing St.
Piqua, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

PIQUA — The Rev. Angelo C. Caserta, age 100, of Piqua, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Sunday, May 12, 2019, at 8 a.m. in his residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday May 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua, Ohio.

Visitation will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 S. Downing St., Piqua, Ohio, from 1 to 9 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019. A silent prayer vigil will be held throughout the night from 9 p.m. to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, Ohio.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.