SIDNEY — Anita J. Spain (Nee), age 62, of Sidney, passed away Sunday June 30, 2019, at 6:41 a.m. at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney.

She was born April 1, 1957, in Clinton, Indiana, to the late Andrew J. Allen Jr. and Norma (Newnum) Voorhees.

She married Gary A. Spain Sept. 22, 2003, in Troy, Ohio. He survives.

She is also survived by three children, Jessica Mail, Springfield, Ohio, Sheena Martin, Sidney, Ohio, and Benjamin (Allison) Spain, Cincinnati, Ohio; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda (Darrel) Holycross, Veedersburg, Indiana, Loretta (Mike) Suiters, Covington, Indiana, Laura (Dennis) Black, Covington, Indiana, and Mary (Jackie) Bowling, Covington, Indiana; one brother and sister-in-law, Andrew Ray (Janett) Allen, Rockville, Indiana; five grandchildren, Jordan Capers, Ciara Mail, Jay Mail, Sean Mail, Christian Patterson; father-in-law, Terry (Sue) Spain, Steilacoom, Washington; mother-in-law, Ingrid Spain, Sidney, Ohio; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janet (Todd) Huff, Piqua, Ohio; sister-in-law, Stacy Johnson, Sidney, Ohio; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Doug (Kathy) Spain, Troy, Ohio; sister-in-law, Tammie Kilgore, Piqua, Ohio; and brother-in-law, Curtis Spain, Steilacoom, Washington.

Anita graduated from Turkey Run High School in Park County, Indiana, in 1975.

She was a graduate of Miami of Ohio University and Sinclair Community College. Anita worked in the medical profession for over 30 years and specializing as a certified occupational therapist assistant for over 20 years.

She was a member of The Valley Church, Piqua.

Anita enjoyed the outdoors. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, mushroom hunting, horseback riding, hunting, crafting and flowers.

Anita especially loved spending time with family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Pastor Greg Steinke officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua.

The family will receive friends Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.