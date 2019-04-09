CINCINNATI — Ann McLean Abbott, 92, passed away on April 8, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Born March 8, 1927, to Frederick and Bess McLean, in Piqua, Ann spent her early years in Sidney. After graduating from Sidney High School in 1945, she attended Denison University in Granville, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta and graduated in 1949.

In 1950, she married James H. Abbott and moved to Findlay, where he worked for Marathon Oil Company, and they raised a family. For 50 years they lived in Findlay and were members of St. Andrews United Methodist Church.

She is survived by three children, Carol Ann, of Cincinnati, Jon (Claudia), of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Mark (Lisa), of Maineville; and four grandchildren, Andrew McLean, Kara Corinne, Ashley Nicole, and Grant Matthew.

Ann and Jim moved to the Christian Village of Mason, in 2005, to be closer to children and grandchildren, joining their family as members of Sycamore Presbyterian Church, 11800 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati.

A service in loving memory of Ann will be held at the church on Saturday, June 1, at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Findlay with her husband, who predeceased her in February 2015.

Memorials may be made to the Christian Village of Mason, 411 Western Row Road, Mason, OH 45040; Sycamore Presbyterian Church; and , 4310 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay.