NEW BREMEN — Ann D. Hirschfeld, age 66, of New Bremen, died unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

She was born on Aug. 4, 1953, in Celina, the daughter of the late Frank and Dorotha (Kueterman) Meiring. On Jan. 28, 1979, she married Gerald Hirschfeld and he survives in New Bremen.

Also surviving is her son, Eric (former wife, Kristen) Hirschfeld, of Huber Heights; her stepchildren, Stacy (Rich) Prenger, of Minster, and Steve (Jody) Hirschfeld, of California; stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Doris Enneking, of New Bremen, Rose (Bob) Houser, of Russia, Bill Meiring, of New Bremen, Edna McCall, of Tennessee, and Dot (Don) Krieg, of Wapakoneta.

Along with her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her siblings, Frank Meiring, Minnie Stachler and Robert Meiring.

Ann was a 1973 graduate of New Bremen High School. She worked in assembly for Crown Equipment Corp. in New Bremen, where she was a member of the 25 Year Club, and after 42 years of service, she retired in 2017. She enjoyed spending time outdoors helping with the landscaping and also putting out a garden for many years. She was constantly busy with an activity of some kind, especially reading, doing puzzles, word searches, or needlepoint; but she especially loved to watch sports on television, cheering on the Reds, the Bengals, or the Ohio State Buckeyes. She and Jerry liked to visit the casino, and also took trips to Nashville and Pigeon Forge. Ann also had a special place in her heart for her "grandpups" Lizzy and Lulu.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 5 p.m. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, with the Rev. Becky Erb Strang officiating. Private family interment will take place in the German Protestant Cemetery in New Bremen.

Calling hours will be held prior to the services on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family can be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.