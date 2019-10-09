SIDNEY — Ann Elizabeth (Seyfried) McMaster, 85, of Sidney, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 12:02 p.m. at Brookdale Assisted Living in Piqua.

She was born on Sept. 15, 1934, in Tacoma, Washington, the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Stepanek) Seyfried. On Jan. 7, 1956, Ann married Tommy Gene McMaster, who survives.

She is survived by three children, Michael (Pam) McMaster, of Fort Collins, Colorado, Carolyn (Jeff Martin) Copeland, of Sidney, and David McMaster, of Piqua; nine grandchildren, Trisha (David) Elliott, Brian (Katie) Copeland, Michael McMaster, Heather Elworthy, Emiley, Jenna, Nick, Kristen and Curtis McMaster; four great-grandchildren, Eli, Ivy, Karlie and Everett; and daughter-in-law, Susan McMaster.

Ann was preceded in death by two children, Jeff McMaster and Patricia McMaster; grandson, Brandon Copeland; two siblings, Robert and George Seyfried and daughter-in-law, Patricia McMaster.

Mrs. McMaster was a homemaker all her life. Ann worked for several years at the Alice Shop in Sidney. She loved to knit, crochet, garden and make arts and crafts. Ann enjoyed watching classic thriller movies with her family. She was a military wife for over 20 years in the Army and did volunteer work for them. Ann was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church for over 40 years.

A celebration of Ann's lLife will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Pastor Kris Geise officiating.

Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of the celebration of life service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice 7887 Washington Village Drive, No. 350, Dayton, OH 45459 in Ann's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the McMaster family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.