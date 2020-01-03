ANNA — Anna Campbell, age 72, of Anna, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 2:37 A.M. at her home.

She was born on Sept. 9, 1947, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jasper D. and Margaret (Johnson) Craft.

On Jan. 23, 1968, Anna married Donald Campbell, who survives along with two sons, Donald Campbell Jr., of Anna, and Chad (Craft) Campbell, of Port Jefferson; six siblings, Margaret (Larry) Williams, of Mansfield, Paul (Kathy) Craft, of Jackson Center, Judith (Buddie) Longmire, of Sidney, John (Betty) Craft, of Commerce, Georgia, Samuel Craft, of Portsmouth, and Cathy (Francis) Craft, of Sidney; and five grandchildren, Dakotis, Donald III, Parker, Alex and Haley.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Billiejo (Craft) Campbell, and six siblings, William "Bill" Craft, Charles Craft, Paullet Craft, Joseph Craft, Tammy Craft and Jasper Craft Jr, and grandson, Donald Campbell III.

Mrs. Campbell worked at the former Frisch's Big Boy, Abby's Restaurant, and Walmart. She was a member of Northtowne Church of God.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Northtowne Church of God, 2008 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney, with the Rev. Tim Bartee officiating. Burial will follow at Pearl Cemetery in Swanders.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney.

Condolences may be expressed to the Campbell family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com