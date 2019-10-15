SIDNEY — Anna Mae Coverstone, age 91, of Sidney, passed away Oct. 14, 2019, in care of Wilson Hospice, Fair Haven Nursing Home, Sidney.

She was born June 13, 1928, in Sidney, to the late Owen Crumbaugh and Helena (Runkle) Crumbaugh. She married Ralph V. Coverstone Aug. 18, 1946, and he preceded her in death July 5, 1977.

Anna is survived by children, Diana (Terry) Martin, of Sidney, Robert O. Coverstone, of Sidney, James D. (Linnie) Coverstone, of Sidney, and Patricia J. DeLoye, of Sidney; grandchildren, Chad R. Coverstone, Marcy (Phil) Thomas, Shani (Travis) Karn, Kelli (Jim) Meckstroth, Jude (Tiffany) DeLoye, Niki DeLoye, Cody (Stephen) Coverstone and Dylan Coverstone; 24 great grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

Anna was a member of the Sidney First Baptist Church. She was a member of the American Legion Post 217 Auxiliary, Auxiliary and Senior Center of Shelby County. She retired from the Shelby County Welfare Department. She lived in Florida for ten years and returned to Sidney for the last 25 years. She loved to quilt, play cards (she was in a card club for over 40 years), solve puzzles, play dominoes, and was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State fan. Anna enjoyed spending time with her many loyal family members and friends.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. John Young officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery, Pasco.

Donations may be made to the Senior Center of Shelby County in Anna's memory.

