MINSTER — Anna Marie Dircksen, age 94, of Minster, Ohio, died on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Heritage Center, Minster.

She was born on July 15, 1924, in Maria Stein, Ohio, to the late Leo and Clara (Bills) Heitkamp. On June 25, 1947, Anna Marie married John F. Dircksen Jr. and he died Dec. 17, 2008.

She is also survived by her children, Thomas Dircksen, of Minster, Mary Lou and Jim Nerderman, of Versailles, Dorothy and Roger Moeller, of Fort Loramie, Betty and Ron Marchal, of Burkettsville, Jerry and Angi Dircksen, of Minster, Anne Dircksen, of Sidney, and John and Angie Dirscksen, of New Knoxville; a daughter-in-law, Ann Dircksen, of Fort Loramie; 29 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren; and siblings and in-laws, Luella Niekamp, of McCartyville, Marietta Monnin, of McCartyville, Othmar and Pat Heitkamp, of Maria Stein, Melvin Rindler, of Carthagena, George Kahlig, of Coldwater, and Rosie Heitkamp, of Coldwater.

She was preceded in death by son, Gerard, a daughter-in-law, Judy Dircksen, a grandson, a great-great-grandson and siblings and in-laws, Edna and Gregor Kahlig, Dorina Rindler, Evelyn Kahlig, Edgar Heitkamp, Jerry and Mary Heitkamp, Thomas Niekamp, Audry Monnin, Henry and Marie Dircksen, Albert and Margaret Dircksen, Herman and Alfrieda Dircksen, and Mary Ann and Jerry Seger.

Anna Marie work for over 30 year at the Heritage Center in Minster She was a member of St. Augustine Church in Minster and St. Joseph Church in Egypt, the lady's sodality of both and Knights of St. John Auxiliary in Maria Stein. She organized trips to Our Lady of Snows in Belleville, Illinois, and Mother Angelica's in Birmingham, Alabama.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at St. Augustine Church with the Rev. Frankline Rayappa celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 28, and Friday from 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Heritage Manor Activity Fund.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.