JACKSON CENTER — Anna I. Bailey, 73, of Jackson Center, passed away Wednesday morning, November 4, 2020, at Heritage Manor Nursing and Rehab Center, Minster.

Ann was born in Sidney on December 3, 1946 to the late Franklin and Kathryn (Konz) Dunn. She was also preceded in death by a daughter Rosalee Wagner, and a sister Mary Swab.

Ann is survived by her husband Don Bailey; children: David (and the late Mary Beth) Chambers of Laurelville, Samantha (David) Newman of Port Charlotte, Florida, Jerrold (Linda) Wagner of Jackson Center, Renae (Charles) Riddle of North Port, Florida; step-children; Greg (Deloris) Bailey of St. Mary's, and Mitch (Dawn) Bailey of Jackson Center; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister Bonnie (Steve) Latimer of Port Jefferson; and a brother Andrew (Penny) Dunn of Clarksville, Tennessee.

Ann worked as a machinist and did data entry at Monarch and retired from Agrana Foods. She enjoyed crafts, playing Bingo, shopping, and watching University of Michigan football. Ann's family was important to her and she treasured the time spent with them, especially the grandkids.

The family held private services and Ann was buried in Shelby Memory Garden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Home Health & Hospice, 1083 Farrington Dr. Sidney, OH 45365.

The Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Jackson Center, is honored to serve the Bailey family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com



Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
