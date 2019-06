CASPIAN, Mich. — Anna M. Dezorzi, age 55, of Caspian, Michigan, formerly of Piqua, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Iron River Care Center, Iron River, Michigan.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.