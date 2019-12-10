FORT LORAMIE – Anna M. Ernst, age 95, of Fort Loramie, Ohio, passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at The Landings, Sidney, Ohio.

She was born Nov. 2, 1924, in Piqua, Ohio, to the late Edward and Ann Mae (Moyer) Gaier. She married Thomas Ernst on Sept. 23, 1943, in Fort Loramie, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 1995.

She survived by children, Rebecca and Robert Herzberg, Warren, Michigan, Jane and Bob Clodfelter, Centerville, Tim and Sharon Ernst, Fort Loramie, Terrie and Gary Schwaiger, Sidney; four grandchildren, Jackie and Robert Winkelman, Julie Herzberg, Lona and Gerard Rizkallah, Philip and Maggie Ernst; five great-grandchildren, Becca, Chloe, Liam, Alex and Thomas; and many nieces and nephews.

Annie was the youngest of nine children and the last of her family. She was also preceded in death by numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Fort Loramie, Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary and the Red Hat Ladies. She was retired from Elder Berman at the age of 85. She was an avid walker into her early 90s. She was a world traveler and had many adventures with numerous friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Fort Loramie, with the Rev. Steven Shoup celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, and from 9-10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Fort Loramie Rescue Squad and Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary.

