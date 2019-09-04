MARION, Ind. — Anna Mae Martin, 86, Marion, Indiana, passed away from congestive heart failure and lung disease at 8:27 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at her home in Marion.

She was born in Sidney, Ohio, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 1933, to the late Clifford and Magdalen (Marchal) Dunn. On May 13, 1961, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney, Ohio, she married Robert L. Martin. of Geneva, Indiana, who preceded her in death on March 9, 2013.

Anna Mae was a 1951 graduate of Holy Angels High School in Sidney, Ohio. She was a shipping clerk at Linn's Weekly Stamp News in Sidney, which is a weekly publication for stamp collectors. In the mid-1950s, Anna Mae and a supervisor traveled to Dayton, Ohio, to attend an American Stamp Dealers Association show to display the Linn products. Although Anna Mae did not become a stamp collector, she learned a great deal about stamps. She sent actor Yul Brynner and movie producer Jerry Wald their weekly stamp news. Anna Mae kept in touch with both while at Linn's. She worked at Linn's until 1961, when she married Robert L. Martin, who was working at the Marion General Motors plant. Anna Mae was then employed to work in the cafeterias with Marion Community Schools (Indiana) from 1971 until her retirement in 1983. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Parish.

Survivors include her son, Robert K. Martin, of Marion; sister-in-law, Marlene (Ray) Gill, of Berne; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Anna Mae was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Dunn, and three sisters, Catherine (Leo) Steinke, Emerita (Alvin) Steinke, and Regina (Benjamin) DeBrosse.

The family will receive visitors from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, Indiana.

A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Anna's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Parish. Entombment will follow at Grant Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul Catholic Parish, 1031 W. Kem Road, Marion, IN 46952.

Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.