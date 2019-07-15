SIDNEY — Anna Faye Neth, 76, of Sidney, passed away on July 12, 2019, at 6:05 p.m., at Wilson Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Aug. 21, 1942, in Good Springs, Tennessee, the daughter of James Edward and Eva C. (Carr) Woodard, who preceded her in death. On Feb. 8, 1961, she married Franklin Lee Neth, who passed away on Jan. 5, 2007.

She retired from Fair Haven in Sidney, and was also a wonderful homemaker, wife, and mother. Anna enjoyed sewing, but in her later years, couldn't do it as much as she'd liked. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Port Jefferson, and truly enjoyed her family and friends to the fullest.

Surviving Anna are her sons, Ronald Lee (Cheri) of Minster, Ohio, and Christopher (Shelli), of Sidney, Ohio, along with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, a sister Linda (Russell), of Sidney, and a brother, Wayne Woodard, of Elyria, Ohio, and her loyal companion and pet, Buddy.

She was preceded in death by a son, Rex Neth, and a sister, Betty Sproat, of Sidney.

Friends may call at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home, 502 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, from noon until 2 p.m., on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Services will immediately follow at the funeral home, at 2 p.m., with the Pastors David Clems and Craig Martin officiating. Burial following services at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney.

Burial following services at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney.