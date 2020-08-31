1/1
Annabel Subler
VERSAILLES — Annabel M. Subler, age 103, of Versailles passed away at noon on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Versailles Healthcare Center.

Annabel was born May 24, 1917, in Shelby County to the late Ernest A. and Cora V. (Boham) Apple. In addition to her parents, Annabel was also preceded in death by her husband, Basil C. Subler on Oct. 8, 2014, whom she married Aug. 20, 1938; sons, Wayne Subler in infancy and John K. Subler; sisters, Kathryn Apple and June Keller; brothers, Walter, Norbert, James and Ralph Apple.

Annabel is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James and Diana Subler, of Versailles; grandchildren, James Subler Jr., of Greenville, Shane Subler, of Washington, D.C., Lucas and Courtney Subler, of Versailles, and Lauren and Lucas Moeller, of Playa Delray, California; great-grandchildren, Ryan Subler, Nathan Subler, Ariel Swerlein, Kathryn Subler, Alex Subler, Maeve Moeller and one expected soon; sisters, Betty Liddy, of Piqua, and Pauline Berry, of Versailles; brother-in-law, Donald "Shorty" Keller, of Greenville; sister-in-law, Connie Apple, of Versailles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Annabel was a homemaker and was very passionate about gardening. She was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles, Past President of the Versailles Garden Club where she was active for 25 years and Past President of the Versailles V.F.W. Ladies Auxilary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with the Rev. Jim Simons celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles.

The family will receive friends on Thursday morning from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Versailles Garden Club in Annabel's memory.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
653 Hickey Ave
Versailles, OH 45380
9375264440
