LIMA — Annie Theresa Dilworth, 68 of Lima, passed away Jan. 3, 2020, at 2 a.m., at Shawnee Manor.

Annie was born June 20, 1951, in Rome, Georgia, to Paul and Jewel (Williamson) Haynes, who preceded her in death. She married Joseph Jackson in 1970 and he preceded her in death. She later married Robert J. Dilworth on Dec. 24, 1988, and he died on Dec. 23, 2008.

Survivors include her children, Melissa (fiancé Leonard Mitchell) Robinson, of Cleveland, Ohio, Stephanie Jackson, of Lima, Reggie Jackson, of Tampa, Florida, and Kiara Jackson, of Lima; three sisters, Paulette Chambers, of Lima, Wanda Haynes and Bonnie Millhouse, both of Sidney; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by two sisters, Sara Chambers and Paulean Callahan.

Annie was on the Usher Board at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and at Philippian Missionary Baptist Church. She retired from Honda in 1999. She attended Sidney High School and enjoyed playing bingo.

Services will begin at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral Cremation Services, with Elders Willie Campbell and John Holly officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday, both in the funeral home.

