JACKSON CENTER — Anthony "Reed" Burch, age 64, of Jackson Center, passed away at 3:57 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Jackson Center on Sept. 5, 1954, to the late Harley Richard "Dick" and Janice E. (Steenrod) Burch. Reed was also preceded in death by a brother, James Richard Burch; a sister, Sharon Kaye Burch; and father-in-law, Thomas Bodenmiller.

On Feb. 20, 1982, he married the former Lori Bodenmiller and she survives.

He is also survived by his children, Ryan Burch, and Ashley (Ryan) Osysko; grandchildren, Brynleigh and Camdyn Osysko; mother-in-law, Marcella Bodenmiller; a sister, Deanna (Bill) Kelly; brother and sisters-in-law, Tom Bodenmiller, Cindy Bodenmiller, and Lisa Bodenmiller; aunts, Sarah Regula and Cheryl Burch; uncles, Larry (Jean) Steenrod, and Gerald (Barb) Steenrod; many nieces and nephews; and great niece and nephew, Savi and Gray Bodenmiller, who called him "Papaw Reed."

Reed graduated from Jackson Center High School in 1974. He worked for Airstream for many years and retired from Honda of America, in Anna, after 22 years of service. Reed was a 4-H advisor for many years, and a member of the Masonic Stokes Lodge 305. He enjoyed camping, The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Browns, and most importantly watching his kids, and now grandkids, show in livestock shows and play sports. Reed loved nothing more than spending time with his family and all who loved and knew him will miss him.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 607 S. Main Street, Jackson Center.

A Masonic service will be held at 4 p.m., on Sunday, at the church.

The Rev. Dr. Cathi Braasch will officiate a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Jackson Center, where visitation will be held one hour prior.

Burial will be in Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 607 S. Main Street, Jackson Center, Ohio 45334.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.