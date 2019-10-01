FORT LORAMIE — Anthony Raymond Eilerman, age 88, of Louis Street, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes Sunday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Lima Memorial Health System in Lima, Ohio.

He was born Feb. 24, 1931, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Anton and Elizabeth (Sommer) Eilerman. On Aug. 25, 1956, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Egypt, Tony married Evelyn C. (Bohman) Eilerman who survives.

Also surviving are two of three children, Charles and Lisa Eilerman, of Dayton, Lisa and Andrew Sommer, of Anna, and Jim Eilerman (deceased); four grandchildren, Erin and Dan Salter, Nicole and Ben Kuck, Baylee Sommer and Reilly Sommer, along with three great-grandchildren, Lincoln Kuck, Everleigh Kuck and Ethan Salter; one brother, Vernon and Vera Eilerman, of Minster; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Marie Eilerman, of Fort Loramie, Velma Mescher, of Coldwater, Luella Prenger, of Coldwater, Norman and Lorena Bohman, of Maria Stein, Dorothy Barlage, of Minster, and Joan Wuebker, of Minster, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 10 siblings, Louetta and Ray Pleiman, Adolph and Verona Eilerman, Albert and Marie Eilerman, Paul and Vic Eilerman, Teckala and Urban Bergman, Verona and Ben Schemmel, Mary and Lawrence Kuether, Bertha and Harold Wenning, John Eilerman and infant Alfred Eilerman as well as several sisters and brothers-in-law, Rita and Urban Buening, Robert Mescher, Greg Prenger, Vernon Barlage and Fritz Wuebker.

Mr. Eilerman served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was engaged in dairy farming until retiring in 1996. He then continued to help his neighbors with farming. Years ago Tony had also been employed at the former Fort Loramie Mills and Apple Farm Implement in Covington. Tony was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, the Fort Loramie American Legion Post 355, Minster Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 1391 and the Shelby County Farm Bureau. Tony enjoyed fishing and hunting, following his grandchildren's activities and playing farm with his great-grandson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding.

Friends may call Wednesday 3 to 8 p.m. and Thursday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Research, the or . Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.