PIQUA — Anthony W. "Bud" Gerzina, 87, of Piqua, passed away peacefully at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

A private graveside service to honor his life will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family by the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua.