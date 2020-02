HOUSTON — Anthony L. "Tony" Mangen, 71, of Houston passed away at 8:23 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church, Covington. Arrangements are being provided to his family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua.