1/1
Anthony P. "Tony" Bell
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FORT WAYNE — Anthony "Tony" P. Bell, Age 57, of Fort Wayne, Indiana formerly of Sidney, OH passed away of natural causes Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020. He was born Jan. 31, 1963, in Bellefontaine, OH to the late Maurice and Julia (Skidmore) Bell, and they preceded him in death.

Anthony is survived by four children. Erika (Stephen) McDaniel of Bluefield Virginia, Ashlee (Kyle) Utz of Marysville Ohio, Jared (Elisia) Bell of Upper Sandusky, Nicole Bell of Kent Ohio and 5 Grandchildren Laurel Utz, Emerson Utz, Calen Estep, Esme Bell, and Ella Bell.

Anthony was a 1981 graduate of Fairlawn High School and went on to attend Hocking Technical College. He lived in New Bremen, Ohio for many years, and He worked at the Dannon Yogurt Factory in Minster, Ohio. He was a devoted Cincinnati Reds fan and proud Father of his children.

Arrangements are entrusted to Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St. Fort Wayne, Indiana. Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tom Mungovan Funeral Home
2221 S. Calhoun St.
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
260-744-4124
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Charles S. Davis
Friend
October 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Charles S Davis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved