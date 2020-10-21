FORT WAYNE — Anthony "Tony" P. Bell, Age 57, of Fort Wayne, Indiana formerly of Sidney, OH passed away of natural causes Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020. He was born Jan. 31, 1963, in Bellefontaine, OH to the late Maurice and Julia (Skidmore) Bell, and they preceded him in death.

Anthony is survived by four children. Erika (Stephen) McDaniel of Bluefield Virginia, Ashlee (Kyle) Utz of Marysville Ohio, Jared (Elisia) Bell of Upper Sandusky, Nicole Bell of Kent Ohio and 5 Grandchildren Laurel Utz, Emerson Utz, Calen Estep, Esme Bell, and Ella Bell.

Anthony was a 1981 graduate of Fairlawn High School and went on to attend Hocking Technical College. He lived in New Bremen, Ohio for many years, and He worked at the Dannon Yogurt Factory in Minster, Ohio. He was a devoted Cincinnati Reds fan and proud Father of his children.

Arrangements are entrusted to Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St. Fort Wayne, Indiana. Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.