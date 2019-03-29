WAPAKONETA — Arlene K. Wilson, 78, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 1:29 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Wapakoneta Manor.

She was born on Feb. 21, 1941, in Lima, Ohio, to Carl and Alice (Rhine) Edmiston, who preceded her in death. On Dec. 19, 1961, she married Bobby Wilson and he passed away on Sept. 29, 2010.

Survivors include five children, Tonya (Dale) Hulsmeyer, of Wapakoneta, Craig Wilson, of Lima, Kevin Wilson, of Elida, Brad Wilson, of New Bremen, and Michele (Maurice) Pharr, of Wapakoneta; nine grandchildren, Alicia (Nick) Riethman and Isaac Hulsmeyer, both of Wapakoneta, Cole (Tiffany) Wilson, of St. Marys, Renee Wilson, of Lima, Brittney Wilson and Joseph Wilson, both of Uniopolis, Reign Pharr, Michael Pharr and Aiyana Pharr all of Wapakoneta; five great-grandchildren; two2 sisters, Phyllis Allinger, of Miamisburg, and Carol Winkle, of Lima; and a brother, Larry Edmiston, of Columbus Grove.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Kline.

Arlene was a 1959 graduate of Lima Senior High School and then graduated from the Richard Weston School of Beauty. She was a manager for many years of soft lines at Rink's and Cook's. She also helped keep the books for her husband's trucking company. She was a member of Uniopolis United Methodist Church. She enjoyed doing yard work, gardening, raising flowers but most of all she enjoyed feeding and watching birds. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta, with the Rev. Jaired Birks officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the .

