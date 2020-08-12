SIDNEY — Arnell Bell, 85, of Sidney passed away of natural causes at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

She was born on April 22, 1935, in Morgan County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Everett and Clarissa (Hicks) Ooten. On April 20, 1955, she married Conley Bell Sr., who preceded her in death on Sept. 3, 2013.

Arnell is survived by four children, Conley R. Bell Jr., Connie J. Bell, Lora Bell, all of Sidney, and Christi (Keith) Bradley, of Columbus; 14 grandchildren, Angie, Betsy, Jared, Jen, Nathan, Tyler, Alex, Sam, Josie, Alyssa, Stevie, Josh, Eli and Sophia; 15 great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Maryanne, Carol, Janice, Linda and Gary.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, two sisters, and grandson, Steve Murray.

Originally from Morgan County, Tennessee, Arnell spent most of her life in Sidney. She was retired from the former Copeland Corporation where she worked in assembly for more than 30 years. She also worked in the lawn and garden department at Wal-Mart. Arnell's greatest joy was her family and she loved more than anything to spend time with her grandchildren and their children.

Due to the current pandemic, the family has decided to hold a private service for Arnell. Her final resting place will be at Pearl Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the Bell family at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home's website, www.cromesfh.com.