Audra (Thompson) Hughes
1926 - 2020
SIDNEY — Audra (Thompson) Hughes, age 94, of Sidney, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Landings of Sidney. She was born in Somerset, KY on September 27, 1926 to the late Carl and Oma (Tarter) Daulton.

Audra is survived by three sons: Herman (Jane) Thompson, Bruce (girlfriend-Beth Ratterman) Thompson and Johnny (girlfriend-Laura Osborne) Thompson, all of Sidney; daughter: Jackie Hines of Troy; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and two sisters: Sylvia Elmore and Norma Jean Slusser, both of Sidney.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands: Herman Thompson in 2016 and Charles Hughes in 2007; five brothers; six sisters; and one grandson: Bryan Thompson.

Audra was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Sidney, where she enjoyed volunteering. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, UK basketball, watching WWE and the TV show "Cops", gardening and shopping. Above all else she loved her weekly cooking time with her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Audra retired from Copeland Corporation in 1991.

Graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney with Pastor Chad Wilson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Church of the Nazarene in Sidney. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Graceland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
