RUSSIA — Audrey M. Monnin, age 88 of Russia, Ohio died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her daughter's home in Versailles. She was born August 6, 1930 in Russia, Ohio to the late Frederick F. & Florence A. (Bonie) Francis.

She married Kermit Monnin on June 7, 1947 in St. Remy Church, Russia. He preceded her in death on February 22, 2010.

She is survived by children: Ed & Lisa Monnin, Versailles, Linda Scott, Russia, Gene (Bub) Jan Monnin, Versailles, Dale & Debi Monnin, Nelsonville, Ray & Kelly Monnin, Houston, Sue & Marvin Knapke, Versailles, Ellen & Larry Grieshop, Versailles, Jeff & Nancy Monnin, Russia, 19 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, 4 step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by brothers & sisters: Herbert, Paul, Harold, Kenneth, Lowell, Joseph, Edna Treon, Ruth Monnin, Dolores Siege and Margie Schlecty.

She was a member of St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia. She was also member of The Gathering Place, took care of cleaning the church for years and was a wonderful caregiver to her siblings, in-laws and anyone else that may be in need.

The family would like to receive friends but due to COVID 19 concerns there will be a private family viewing at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Russia and private Mass of Christian Burial will be St. Remy Church, Russia. Burial will take place in St. Remy Cemetery.

In lieu of any flowers the family would like donations made to State of the Heart Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.