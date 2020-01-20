GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Barbara "Cookie" Carol Epley, 73, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, passed away at 4 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 22, 1946, in Troy, Ohio, to the late Cecil and Edna (Idle) White. On Jan. 15, 1966, Barbara married Larry Allen Epley Sr., who preceded her in death on May 24, 2002.

Barbara is survived by children, Kim (Martin) Coomber, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, Barbara (Steve Martin) Fleming, of Fletcher, Melody (Daniel) Sowers, of Piqua, Larry Epley Jr., of Sidney, and Suzy (Dave Neves) Epley, of Port Jefferson; special grandchild, Kandice Marie Hilleary; 21 grandchildren; 76 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Cookie loved spending time at the Eagle's club and with her friends at the VFW. She spent her free time crocheting and making dolls for the people she loved. Recently, Barbara developed a love for online shopping and every day she was excited to receive a new package.

A funeral service will be held at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. followed by a burial at Graceland Cemetery. Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial condolences may be expressed to the Epley family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.