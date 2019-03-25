SIDNEY — Barbara Lee (Oliver) Fugate, 65, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Wilson Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Jan. 27, 1954, in Hazard, Kentucky., the daughter of Dan and Donna Jean (Kelly) Oliver. Her mother survives in Sidney.

Barbara was retired, but had worked as a teacher's aide and at Kroger's before retiring due to health reasons. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and enjoyed time with her family.

In addition to her mother, Barbara is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Derrick) Mikolajewski, of Piqua, and her granddaughter, Alaina Mikolajewski, of Piqua. She had eight siblings, the two surviving are Debbie (Dana) Oliver and Jerry (Brenda) Oliver. These siblings are all deceased, Alice (Gary) Warfield, Sandy (Bill) King, Kathleen Oliver, Jeffrey Oliver (wife Joyce survives), Randy Oliver and Harold Oliver.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home, 502 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. officiated by celebrant Douglas A. Wise. Burial of her cremated remains will follow service at Cedar Point Cemetery, Pasco.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home.

For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.