MCCARTYVILLE — Barbara M. Hoying, age 84, of McCartyville, passed away at 6:32 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at her home.

She was born Dec. 12, 1934, in St. Henry, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Alvina (Fischer) Thieman. She married Marcellus "Bud" Hoying on Nov. 22, 1956, in St. Henry, and he survives in McCartyville.

She also survived by children, Karen and Mike Stewart, Anna, Joyce and Thomas Frantz, Sidney, Gary and Sandy Hoying, McCartyville, Brenda and Scott Wuebker, McCartyville, and Lynne and Kevin Dapore, Russia; grandchildren, Krista and Zack Clark, Sean Stewart, Kyle Stewart, Brandon and Jessica, Hoying, Craig and Nicole Hoying, Maria and Alex Berning, Jessica and Andy Egbert, Keith Hoying, Lea Hoying, Devan Wuebker, Colin Wuebker, Dane Wuebker, Luke Dapore, Jack Dapore and Emma Dapore; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Rogene and Paul Evers, St. Marys, Cletus and Marcella "Sally" Thieman, Ted and Marilyn Thieman, Florida, and Dan and Linda Thieman, St. Henry; in-laws, Martha Thieman, Burkettsville, and the Rev. Vincent Hoying, C.PP.S.

She was preceded in death by brother, Earl Thieman, sister JoAnn and John Dresher, in-laws, Elmer and Bernadette Hoying, Brother Norbert Hoying, C.PP.S, Virgil and Irene Hoying, and Cletus and Mary Ruth Hoying.

She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, where she was on the Rosary Committee, Altar Rosary Sodality and the prayer line. She was also active in Right to Life and helped bring the project Rachel Statue to Sacred Heart Church .Barbara enjoyed sewing, she made dresses for Haiti and loved helping with 4-H sewing projects. She was a homemaker, a farmer's wife, loving mother and grandmother.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church McCartyville with the Rev. Steven Mondeik and the Rev. Vincent Hoying con-celebrants. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 3 to p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, and at Sacred Heart Church from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Rita's Hospice and Sacred Heart of Jesus Church.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.