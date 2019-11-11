SIDNEY — Barbara E. Hull, age 74, of Sidney, passed away Nove. 9, 2019, at her residence.

She was born March 15, 1945, in Sidney, to the late Joseph and Wilma (Elliott) Carnes. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Hull Sr., son, Thomas Alan Gates, grandson, Thomas Allen Litton, and sister, Rosemary Allen.

Barbara is survived by children, Robert Gates Jr., of Sidney, Selena Kessler, of Sidney, Elizabeth Gates Jackson, of Sidney, Barbara Birkemeier, of Sidney, and Donald Eugene Hull Jr., of Sidney; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Thomas (Paulette) Carnes, of Bradenton, Florida, Joseph (Maria) Carnes, of Chicago, Illinois, Jim (Dawn) Carnes, of Sidney, and Hazel (Chris) Hubble, of Sidney.

She attended the Christian Tabernacle for many years. She retired from Copeland Corporation after many years of faithful service. She enjoyed wrestling, Nascar, playing bingo, watching TV, action movies, listening to country music of Elvis, Conway Twitty and Blake Shelton. She enjoyed listening to her son, Robert, play guitar. She loved to call her baby son, Donald, and enjoyed trucking with him. She had a loving heart and loved to spend time with her children and grandkids.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral services will begin at noon with the Rev. Harold McKnight officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery, Pasco.

Online memories may be made to theadamsfuneralhome.com.