SIDNEY—Barbara J. (Thompson) Mcdermit, 95, of Sidney passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at 10:55 PM at Landings at Sidney. She was born on June 27, 1925 in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Stephen and Myrtle (Hall) Thompson. On February 14, 2003, Barbara married Robert McDermit, who preceded her in death August 2013.

She is survived by son, Bruce (Donna) Ruese of Troy and sister-in-law, Vivian McDermit Barbara was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Mrs. McDermit retired after 25 years from the City of Sidney as a receptionist. Barbara was a graduate of Sidney High School of the class of 1943. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Sidney. Barbara was a member of the Senior Citizen Center and several card clubs. She was a member at large of Alpah Gamma Chapter of Delta Theta Tau Sorority. Barbara was a member of Ohio Public Employee Retirement and PERI.

A Private Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home 302 S. Main Ave Sidney, OH 45365. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church or Sidney/Shelby County Senior Center in Barbara's memory. Condolences may be expressed to the McDermit family at our website, www.cromesfh.com