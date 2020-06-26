SIDNEY – Barbara Jean Lawson, age 62, of Sidney, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

She was born May 20, 1958, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert Harvey and Louise (Mote) Harvey.

Left to cherish her memory include significant other Mike Lawson, of Sidney; son Cory Duke, of Piqua; daughter Erin Duke, of Springfield; grandchildren Alec Hindall, Maddox Benavente, Audrey Duke, Willow Duke; brothers Jim (Ginny) Thompson, of Botkins, Dave Harvey, of Ada; and sister Pam Robinette, of Ada.

Barbara retired from Wilson Hospital as a surgery scheduler after many years then worked at Valley Regional as a scheduler. She then worked at Ohio Vision for Dr. Wilding. She was of the Christian faith, enjoyed reading, cooking and wrote poetry. Barbara had a kind spirit and would do anything for anyone. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and will be greatly missed.

Family will be accepting friends Monday, June 29, 2020, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, with services held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mark Hinna officiating. Interment will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens.

Arrangements for the Lawson family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home.

