SIDNEY — Barbara A. Mentges, 64, 1633 Fair Oaks Drive, Sidney, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 2:50 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, Ohio, after an extended illness.

She was born July 21, 1954, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of Clements and Martha (Steinke) Holthaus and they are deceased. She was married to James Mentges on Sept. 10, 1976, and he survives along with one sister, Theresa (Glenn) DeLand, of Sidney, Ohio, and five brothers, Joseph (Fran) Holthaus, of Ocala, Florida, Michael (Mary) Holthaus, of Wapakoneta, Ohio, James (Deb) Holthaus, of Sidney, Ohio, Clements (Kelly) Holthaus, of North Carolina, and David (Gloria) Holthaus, of Sidney, Ohio.

One brother, Vernon Holthaus, and one sister, Marsha Holthaus, are deceased.

She was a 1973 graduate of Holy Angels School. She was a Shelby County Deputy Sheriff at one time and also a former employee of Domino's Pizza, Sidney. She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church and a member of the Altar Rosary Society and a Eucharistic Minister.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Frank Amberger officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may call at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney is handling the funeral arrangments.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Angels Catholic Church, Lehman High School or the . Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.