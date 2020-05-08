SIDNEY — Barbara L. Phelps, age 79 of Sidney, passed away May 7, 2020, at Upper Valley Medical Center, Hospice of Miami County. She was born Oct. 19, 1940, in Strunk, Kentucky, to the late Roscoe Ball and Dorothy (Strunk) Ball. She married Neal W. Phelps on May 4, 1956, and he preceded her in death on March 15, 1996. She is survived by children, Robyn (David) Hughes, of Sidney, Rhonda (Richard) Cole, of Sidney, and Ricky W. (Regina) Phelps, of Sidney; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one brother, Donald (Martha) Ball, of Riverside, California. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, one granddaughter and three brothers. Barbara attended the Solid Rock Church of Sidney. She retired from Alcoa Products in 1996; she also worked at the Kroger pharmacy and the Medicine Shop. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and traveling. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends may visit on Monday, May 11, 2020, from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Anthony Krummery officiating. Burial will be at Shelby Memory Gardens in Hardin. Due to the COVID-19 virus, social distancing will be in effect. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County in Barbara's memory. Online memories may be made to theadamsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 8 to May 9, 2020.