SOUTHGATE, Mich. — Barbara Jean (Patton) Russell, 89, of Southgate, Michigan, formerly of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 7:57 a.m. at Bellaire Senior Living in Riverview, Michigan.

She was born on Aug. 29, 1929, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leo R. and Eva (Elderedge) Patton. On Dec. 18, 1948, Barbara married Doral L. Russell, who preceded her in death May 17, 1991.

She is survived by one son, Gerald "Jerry" (Catherine) Russell, of Southgate, Michigan; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Vance and Rebecca Anderson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by son, Ronald Russell.

Mrs. Russell retired as a cook for the Sidney Public Schools in Orange Township. She loved to garden in her spare time and loved to travel with Doral on their motorcycle. Barbara volunteered at Wilson Health and St. Johns Thrift Shop. She was a lifelong and active member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

A memorial service will be held Saturday June 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney, with the Rev. Robert Akins officiating. Interment of ashes will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney.

Friends may visit from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Barbara's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Russell family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.