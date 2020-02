PIQUA — Barbara Jean Weaver, 74 formerly of Piqua, more recently of Greenwood Springs, Mississippi, passed away at 1:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Rhonda.

Her family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua.