Barry Stewart

LOCKINGTON — Barry D. Stewart, age 65 of Lockington, passed away June 27, 2020.

He was born Oct. 10, 1954, in Piqua, Ohio, the son of the late Thomas Stewart and Elizabeth "Betty" Ann (Green) Stewart. He married Kathy (Flaute) Stewart on July 18, 1983, and she survives.

Left to cherish his memory include daughters, Shelly Stewart, of Sidney, and Wendy (Joe) Yinger, of Jackson Center; sons, Mark Shoffner, of Lockington, and Benjamin Stewart, of Lockington; nine grandchildren, Brenden, Kirsten, Jasmine, Vanessa, Collin, Gabriel, Wyatt, Lillian and Sadie; and several nieces and nephews. He is survived by one sister, Debbie (Jeff) Wolfe, of Sidney.

He was preceded in death by sister, Peggy Richardson.

As a teenager, Barry worked at Miami Conservatory. He then worked at Oldhams prior to starting his own business, Stewart Aeration Service, in 1978. He served as mayor of Lockington and served many years as Chief for the Lockington Volunteer Fire Department. He loved to go on nature walks, camping, science, and working on electrical equipment. He was of the Methodist faith. He loved to spend time with his family and will be greatly missed.

Graveside services for the Stewart family will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Beechwood Cemetery in Lockington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lockington Fire Department in Barry's memory.

Arrangements for the Stewart family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.