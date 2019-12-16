HOUSTON — Beatrice M. (Simon) Barlage, age 92, formerly of Fort Recovery Road, Houston, passed away of natural causes Saturday afternoon, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Landings in Sidney, Ohio.

She was born Oct. 5, 1927, in Russia, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Opal (Monnier) Simon. On Oct. 5, 1949, at St. Remy Catholic Church in Russia, Beatrice married Robert B. Barlage who preceded her in death on April 3, 2011.

She is survived by eight of nine children, Barbara and Alan Duling, of Troy, Chuck and Bethany Barlage, of Suwanee, Georgia, Diane and Michael Trego, of Celina, David and Cheryl Barlage, of Lewistown, Shirley and Don Goldschmidt, of Fort Loramie, Bob Jr. and Julie Barlage, of Russia, Kathy Trent (deceased), Kevin and Jerri Barlage, of Houston, and Eric and Mindy Barlage, of Versailles; 24 of 25 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren; five sisters-in-law, Malvina Simon, of San Diego, California, Ruth Simon, of Piqua, Doris Barlage, of Dayton, Marge Barlage, of Dayton, and Peg Heitkamp, of Fort Loramie, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by six siblings, Lloyd and Otilia Simon, Clarabelle and Lawrence Eilerman, Clarence Simon, Joan and Roger Barga, Bernard Simon and Pauline Simon.

Beatrice was a 1945 graduate of Russia High School. She retired in 1996 from Wilson Health Hospital where she had been a cafeteria worker. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, St. Ann's Ladies Sodality and The Gathering Place in Russia. Bea enjoyed crocheting, gardening, cooking and baking her favorite oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. She also enjoyed solving word search puzzles and watching the Game Show Network. An amazing mom, grandma and great-grandma, Bea will be greatly missed by all.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Newport with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Church Cemetery.

Friends may call Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to Wilson Health Hospice or .

