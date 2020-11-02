SIDNEY — Beatrice I. DeLoye, age 90, of Sidney died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home.

She was born February 16, 1930 in Wheelersburg, Ohio to the late Oris & Dorothy (Smith) Hull. She married Urban J. DeLoye on May 23, 1953 and he died September 17, 2016.

She is survived by son Michael J. & wife Stacey and their children James & Thomas, son Curtis W. DeLoye and former wife Mary Jane and their children Logan Marie & Luke, a daughter Deborah A. DeLoye, sister Beverly Smith and her husband George and a brother-in-law Robert Johnson.

She was preceded in death by siblings Doris Johnson, Marilyn Wright and Marvin Hull.

She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Newport. Bea retired from Western Ohio Development Council and enjoyed quilting with the Church Mice Quilters. She also crocheted and knitted many projects over the years.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, Newport. Burial will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 and from 9 to 10 AM on Friday. Visitors are asked to follow CDC guidelines.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Wilson Hospice or Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.