Beatrice Seaman

DAYTON — Beatrice Mary "Bea" Seaman passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Aug. 18, 2020, due to the COVID-19 virus.

Bea was born on Sept. 24, 1924, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late Ferdinand and Francis (Echemann) Arkenberg. She is preceded in death by her loving siblings, Marietta Ritz, Virgil Arkenberg (wife Norma) and Bernard (Ben) Arkenberg, three nephews, Eugene Arkenberg, Douglas Ritz, John Arkenberg, and a dear cousin, Larry Schieltz, who often helped care for Bea.

She is survived by her daughter, Lois Ann Seaman, who Bea dedicated her life to loving and raising. She is also survived by her loving sister-in-law, Theresa Arkenberg, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, all who she held dear to her heart.

Beatrice was a graduate of Fort Loramie High School in 1942. She worked for the telephone company in Dayton and also worked and retired from Western Union. She was an active volunteer at the Right to Life organization in Sidney, Ohio. She also volunteered at Catholic Social Services in Dayton. She loved writing poetry, playing the piano, and being outdoors. We are so thankful to have been a part of her life's journey.

Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Dayton Foundation at 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or St. Jude Research Center at Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

John 4:19: We love because He first loved us.