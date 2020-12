TROY — Belinda Mertz, age, 66, of Troy, OH, passed away at 10:30 PM on Saturday November 28, 2020 at Troy Kettering Hospital.

A Celebration of Belinda's Life will be held 1:00 PM on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends 12:00 Noon – 1:00 PM on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at the funeral home.