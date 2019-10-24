SIDNEY – Belle Elizabeth Hammer, age 70, of Sidney, passed away peacefully Oct. 23, 2019, at Wilson Health Emergency Room.

She was born May 23, 1949, in Sidney, to the late James Milton Wolaver and Edith Laura (Hittle) Wolaver. She married Joseph Conrad Hammer on Aug. 3, 1978, and he survives.

Belle is also survived by daughter, Edith Carol (Shawn) Ruby, of Sidney; son, Tyrom Hammer, of Sidney; grandchildren, Curtis James Hammer, Gary Ownes Hammer, Yvette Belle Hammer, Kaythlin Rice; and brother, Harry Wolaver, of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Curtis James Hammer; sister, Sarah Cotterman; and brothers, Thomas and John Wolaver.

Belle was a member of the Christian Tabernacle Church of Sidney. She retired from Stolle Corporation after more than 38 years of faithful service. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, westerns and listening to country/western music. She had a big heart, and had an open door policy at all times for family and friends.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. with Rev. Harold McKnight officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens, Hardin.

Donations may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral costs.

Online memories may be made to www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.