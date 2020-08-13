SIDNEY — Benjamin Richard Byler, age 46, of Sidney, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at 6:20 a.m. at his home.

He was born on Oct. 30, 1973, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of Maxine (Fogt) Byler, of Sidney, and the late Richard Byler.

On June 26, 2004, Ben married Nina M. (Tong) who survives along with seven children, Christine (Andy) Eichelberger, Ashley (Brian) Haney, Aubrey and Josten Byler, Ashley Mackenzie (Dustin) Pearce, Amy (fiancé' Jeff) Matthieu and Ricky Penny, and eight grandchildren, Atlanta, Audrea, Damien, Axel, Nyoka, Jaxx, Payton and Zena.

Ben attended Sidney High School, and worked as a machinist for Industrial Machine in Fort Loramie. He was a member of Sidney First Church of the Nazarene.

Ben was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

If there was anything to know about Ben, it was his belief that "God is faithful."

Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sidney First Church of the Nazarene, 1899 Wapakoneta Ave., with Pastor Chad Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the Byler family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.