PEMBERTON — Bernard L. Ahrns, age 94, of Pemberton, passed away March 18, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, Sidney.

He was born May 13, 1925, in Oran, Ohio, to the late Herman Ahrns and Josephine (Schmidt) Ahrns. Bernard was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary (Ronnebaum) Ahrns, in September 2008. Also one son, four brothers and one sister preceded him in death.

Surviving are children, Ruth (Danny) Gallagher, of Sidney, Barb Mears, of Sidney, Linda (Daniel) Watkins, of Jamestown, Ohio, Herman (Georane) Ahrns, of Connersville, Indiana, Irene Younker, of Greenville, and Robert (Mary Ann) Ahrns, of Pemberton; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren' and sister, Kathleen Fisher; of Wapakoneta, Ohio.

Bernard was a life member of Holy Angels Catholic Church where he served as an usher for 63 years. He worked at Nicks Plating in Piqua and was a retired truck driver for Spring Creek Corporation in Sidney. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed coon hunting and fishing.

Family and friends may visit on Monday, March 23, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Frank Amberger officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michaels Catholic Church Cemetery in Fort Loramie.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.