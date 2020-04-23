FORT LORAMIE — Bernard C. Arkenberg, age 91, of Eastview Drive, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes Wednesday evening, April 22, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Sidney, Ohio.

He was born Aug. 9, 1928, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late Ferdinand and Frances (Echeman) Arkenberg. On Oct. 9, 1948, at St. Remy Catholic Church in Russia, Ben married Theresa (Richard) Arkenberg, who survives.

Also surviving are four of six children and their spouses, Linda and James Koverman, of Anna, Edward and Annette Arkenberg, of Sidney, Gene Arkenberg (deceased) and then fiancée, Pat Coll, of Toledo, Joan "Jody" and Ed (deceased) Hartley, of Covington, David Arkenberg, of Fort Loramie, and John Arkenberg (deceased); six grandchildren, Michelle and Travis Brunson, Brad and Kasie Koverman, Gene and Katie Arkenberg, Chad Arkenberg, Kelli and Wayne Johnson and Cody Arkenberg and fiancée, Amanda Liebrecht; two stepgranddaughters, Angie and Nick Deeter and Tori and Darrell Hite as well as 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Beatrice Seaman, of Dayton; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth Richard, of Anna, Florence Bruns, of Coldwater, and Eugene and Dorothy Richard, of Versailles, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two siblings, Virgil and Norma Arkenberg and Marietta Ritz along with sisters and brothers-in-law: Marie and Gene Farrer, Floyd and Toni Richard, Wilma Richard, Cletus and Evelyn Richard, Rita and Ray Fullenkamp, Francis Richard, Leroy and Dorothy Richard, Mary and Pete Ecabert, Robert and Wilma Richard, Paul Richard, Robert Bruns, and Rosemary and Thomas Cordonnier.

Mr. Arkenberg was a 1946 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. In 1986, he retired from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. in St. Marys where he had been employed 40 years. He also detailed cars for Gaier's Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep in Fort Loramie and other local dealers for much of his working life. Ben was a devout member of St. Michael Catholic Church and often attended Holy Hour at the Maria Stein Shrine of Holy Relics. Years ago, he had been active in the St. Joseph Men's Sodality and Fort Loramie Racing Club. Ben was dedicated to his family treasuring time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved music and was an accomplished trumpeter. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, playing cards, and especially being outdoors grooming the yard.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Michael Cemetery in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. A public Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael Church when COVID-19 social distancing requirements have been lifted.

Memorials may be made to the St. Michael Church Building Fund or charities of choice.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.