LAKELAND, Fla. – Bernard J. "Barn" Sherman, 92, passed away at Lakeland Nursing Home in Lakeland, Florida, on July 1, 2020, after a long illness.

Bernard was born in Fort Loramie, Ohio, on Aug. 16, 1927, the son of Joseph and Clara (Doseck) Sherman; both parents preceded him in death.

He was an Army veteran of World War II, and he was a retired barber, having went to Barber College, and had owned Sherman's Barber Shop on Fair Road before his move to Florida in 1970.

Barn was dedicated to his family and served as the unofficial family historian; his nieces and nephews have so many fond memories of his life and him. He was an honorable and decent man.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews, and his close friend of 51 years, William Beeson. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ivo Sherman and James Sherman, and sisters, Thelma Kerber and Marjorie Crusey.

Visitation will be held at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home, 502 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, Ohio, from 9-10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Angels Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jarred Kohn, officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sherman family.

