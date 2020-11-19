MINSTER—Bernard "Ben" Stueve age 84 of Minster, Ohio died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

He was born May 28, 1936 in Minster Ohio to the late Joseph & Elenora (Dwenger) Stueve. He married JoAnn Mueller on September 5, 1964 at St. Rose Catholic Church, St. Rose, Ohio. She survives in Minster.

He is also survived by children: Michael & Sara Stueve, Russia, Ohio, Gregory & Jennifer Stueve, Minster, Randy & Brie Stueve, Durango, CO and Kelly & Adam Fullenkamp, Bowling Green, Ohio. Ben Enjoyed being entertained by his grandchildren: Curtis, Carter, Christian, Chase, Charles, Blaise, Basil, Bennett and Celine Stueve as well as Paige and Riley Fullenkamp. He is also survived by siblings: Mary Ellen & Dick Fortman, Marge & Tom Schwieterman and in-laws Mary Stueve and Stan Quellhorst. He was preceded in death by siblings Robert Stueve, and Rosann Quellhorst.

Ben was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster and of the former past president of Holy Name Society, the Orphan Society, and the Cemetery Board. He was also a past president of the county for both the National Farmers Organization (NFO) and the National Farmers Union (NFU), a NFO State Farmer of the Year and a FFA Parent/Supporter of the Year. He was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Minster, a member of the Minster F.O.E. #1391 and on the Zoning Board of Appeals for Jackson Twp.

Ben graduated from Minster High School in 1954 and began a long career on the family farm in Minster. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, sowing the land and watching his crops grow. Ben was always gentle with the animals on the farm, tending to dairy cattle, hogs, and his beloved family dogs. His hearty laugh and contagious smile were loved by all and will be missed.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster with Rev. Frankline Rayappa Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery, Minster. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 1 to 4 PM on Sunday, November 22, 2020 and from 9 to 9:30AM on Monday. Visitors will be asked to wear masks and to keep social distancing.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Hospice of choice. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.