BELLEFONTAINE — Bernice Agnes "Bernie" Lucas Stuck, 93, of Bellefontaine, passed away Sunday morning, March 24, 2019, at Green Hills Care Center.

She was born in Bellefontaine on Aug. 20, 1925, to the late Oscar Frederick and Hilda Justina Christina (Hoewischer) Lucas. Bernie married Richard R. Stuck on June 29, 1973, in Bellefontaine, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 1987. Bernie was also preceded in death by her son Richard Stuck Jr. and his wife, Vivian Stuck, son Charles L. Stuck; her siblings and their spouses, Beatrice (William) Fox, Robert (Patricia) Lucas, Dolores (Paul) Tillman; and a niece Debra Kay Blain, and her son, Michael Blain.

When she married Richard, she inherited his wonderful family, including daughter-in-law, Marilyn Stuck, of Minnesota; grandchildren, Susan Stuck, Mary (Stuart) Lovejoy, Karen (Greg) Shields, Julia Stuck, John (Kathleen) Stuck and Kathryn (Erik) Anderson; great-grandchildren, Alison and Stephanie Newman, Aaron, Eric, and Emily Lovejoy, Charlie and Louie Stuck, and Luke and Lily Anderson. "Luke," another one carrying on her name, what an honor!

She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Dr. Tim (Marcia) Tillman, Marilyn "Susu" (Max) Earick, Christina Tillman, Robert (Patricia) Lucas, Kathy (Mike) Pellegrin, Rhonda Lewis and Kathy Campbell; great-nieces and great-nephews, Teresa, Jennifer, Nicholas, Stacy, Scott, Steve, Max, Gregg, Erica, Rob, Sarah, Joanna, Bryan, Nick, Brandon, Paxton, Dana, Guy, Dale, David and LeeAnn; also great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews: Taylor, Connor, Erin, Haley, Tristin, Dawsin Lucas, Bailey, Riley, Brooks, Deborah, Emma Bernice, Landon, Caleb, Zackery, Dax, CJ, Colton, Jamie, Jonny, Anna, Aaron, Heather, Everett and Avalyn.

Bernice graduated from Bellefontaine High School in 1943. She was secretary to the superintendent of Bellefontaine City Schools, and also worked at the Selective Service office. In 1946, she started working at Dee's Department Store, working there until her marriage in 1973. At that time, she moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, and worked with her husband. She returned to Bellefontaine in November 1991. Bernie was a member of Bellefontaine First Lutheran Church, Soroptimist Club, and Fidelis Circle of King's Daughters & Sons, and the Women's Club of St. Louis Park.

Bernie was proud of each and every one she knew and was so blessed. She treasured her friendship with her friend from the first day of school, Kay Stevenson; her classmates from BHS 1943, card playing friends, church friends, and all she met in daily life.

"Life is what you make it. Keep a smile on your face.You'll feel better and the receivers will, too."

Pastor Larry Novak will officiate a celebration of Bernie's life on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the First Lutheran Church, Bellefontaine, where a meal will be furnished following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Charitable Foundation, c/o First Lutheran Church, 208 W. Sandusky Ave., Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the staff of Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, and online condolences may be expressed at www.edsfh.com.